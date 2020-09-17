Black Lives Matter support slides 12% this summer, poll shows

Support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dipped in recent months as protests against police brutality and racial injustice have descended into violence and looting in major U.S. cities, according to the findings of a new poll released Wednesday.

The survey, conducted by the Pew Research Center, showed that just over half of American adults, at 55%, support BLM, down from a high of 67% in June. The percentage of people who say they “strongly” support the movement stand at around 29%, a nearly 10% decrease from three months ago.

The movement found its broadest support immediately following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests but quickly descended into violent confrontations with police.

The Pew survey found that around 37% of Republicans supported BLM in June. Now, only around 16% view it favorably. Democrats, while still overwhelmingly supportive of BLM, saw a slight dip from 92% in June, to 88% in September.

Positive sentiment has also dropped among White and Hispanic adults. In June, nearly two-thirds of White Americans said they strongly or somewhat supported BLM, but now only about 45% say they do. Meanwhile, more than three-fourths of Hispanics supported BLM in June, compared to about 66% in September, according to the survey’s findings.

Still, broad support among Black Americans for BLM remains strong. Around 87% said they support the movement – similar to figures in June. However, Black adults who say they “strongly” support the movement has decreased in the past three months from about 71% to 62%.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 8 and 13 among 10,093 adults.