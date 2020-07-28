Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

News Events

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Portland

Protesters and federal officers continued to face each other at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/Black-Lives-Matter3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A group of demonstrators huddle as they are tear-gassed by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/Black-Lives-Matter1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A demonstrator holds his arms up in the air as federal officers launch tear gas during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/Black-Lives-Matter5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd-control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/Black-Lives-Matter4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd-control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/Black-Lives-Matter2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demonstrators shield themselves from advancing federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/Black-Lives-Matter.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Image 1 of 5

Recommended