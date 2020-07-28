Black Lives Matter protests continue in Portland
Protesters and federal officers continued to face each other at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland.
A group of demonstrators huddle as they are tear-gassed by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
A demonstrator holds his arms up in the air as federal officers launch tear gas during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd-control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd-control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Demonstrators shield themselves from advancing federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
