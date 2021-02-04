Black history through the years
American civil rights activist Rosa Parks sits in the front of a bus in Montgomery, Ala., after the Supreme Court ruled segregation illegal on the city bus system on Dec. 21, 1956. Parks was arrested on Dec. 1, 1955, for refusing to give up her seat in the front of a bus in Montgomery. This set off a successful boycott of the city buses. The man sitting behind Parks is Nicholas C. Chriss, a reporter for United Press International out of Atlanta.
President Ronald Reagan is presented with a flight jacket by Lt. Colonel (Retired) Charles McGee, president of the Tuskegee Airmen Association, making Reagan an honorary member of the TAI, Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 1984.
President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George H.W. Bush walk into the East Room of the White House to officiate in a Black History Month event, Washington D.C., Feb. 2, 1984.
A half-length portrait of a group of men and women holding copies of "Paul Robeson, The Great Forerunner" by the editors of Freedomways, 1980.
A full-length portrait of Alan K. Campbell, director, left, and Dr. J Rupert Picott, executive director of the US Office of Personnel Management Headquarters, standing next to a Black History Month exhibit and holding a copy of President Carter's statement, Washington, D.C., 1976.
African American actor Ossie Davis with his wife, Ruby Dee. at an appearance for Black History Month, Maryland, Feb. 20, 1980.
American civil rights activist Rosa Parks (center, in dark coat and hat) waits to board a bus at the end of the Montgomery bus boycott, Montgomery, Ala., Dec. 26, 1956.
Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton presents the award to Lorna C. Hill, founder and executive director of the Ujima Company Inc. In celebration of Black History Month, Clinton hosted her fifth annual African American Heritage Celebration in Harlem, New York, honoring several distinguished African American business and community leaders at the Harlem Children's Zone. Clinton joined with President and M.A.C. AIDS Fund Chairman John Demsey to dontate $25,000 to four New York Charities fighting AIDS in the African American community.
