Alabama police release fatal hit-and-run footage, request help identifying car

Police in Birmingham, Ala., are asking for help to identify a white vehicle shown in dashcam footage in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a truck driver earlier this month.

Footage of the four-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 was released Monday along with the request for help. The motorist behind the wheel is being sought for leaving the scene.

"The investigation indicated the accident was caused by a white vehicle that struck a small silver sedan," police tweeted earlier this month.

The sedan was flung into an 18-wheel tractor-trailer, which hit a black SUV, according to police. The truck driver, who was identified by Breaking 911 as Charles Eugene Pearce Jr., 59, of Gulf Shores, Ala., was declared dead at the scene.

If anyone has information about the accident, contact the Birmingham hit-and-run investigators at 205-254-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.