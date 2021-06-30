Bill Cosby through the years in pictures
Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacates actor's sex assault conviction.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby as Billy Foster and Sidney Poitier as Clyde Williams in the 1975 film "Let's Do It Again."Photo by Film Publicity Archive/United Archives via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Comedian Bill Cosby performs live in Las Vegas circa 1970.Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill4.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby as Alexander "Scotty" Scott and Robert Culp as Kelly Robinson in Season 1 of "I Spy."Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill4.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill11.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Arte Johnson, Betty White and Bill Cosby in the TV show "Cos" in 1976.Walt Disney Television via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill11.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill0.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Diana Ross and Bill Cosby performing a sketch in the TV special "Diana!" in 1971.Walt Disney Television via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill0.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby with two Emmy Awards at The 22nd Annual Emmy Awards at the Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, California, on June 7, 1970.Walt Disney Television via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill5.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby in a publicity portrait for the television series "I Spy," circa 1966.Silver Screen Collection/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill5.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill7.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby on a float with the parade queen in Watts, Los Angeles in December 1966.Max B Miller/Fotos International/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill7.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill14.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Rita Moreno and Bill Cosby filming the "Cosby Mysteries" television show.Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill14.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill8.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby in a publicity photo for "The Bill Cosby Show," which ran from 1969-71.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill8.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable and Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff "Cliff" Huxtable in "The Cosby Show."Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1"Blue Note Celebrates Song" with Bill Cosby as emcee and Audra McDonald, who sang in the show.Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby during an interview with host Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show" on Jan. 29, 2007.Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill16.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby performs on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno on May 17, 2010Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/bill16.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Patti LaBelle and Bill Cosby attend the 5th annual Jumpstart Read for the Record Day at Rockefeller Center on Oct. 7, 2010 in New York City.Jason Kempin/WireImage for Jumpstart/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby performs at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sept. 28, 2014 in Thousand Oaks, California.Jeff Golden/WireImage/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby performs at the Hard Rock Hotel, Nov. 17, 2003.Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-last.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bill Cosby performs during a special performance to honor jazz musician Tony Williams at LaRosa Jazz Club on Jan. 22, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/06/918/516/Bill-Cosby-last.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
