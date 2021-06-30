Expand / Collapse search
Bill Cosby through the years in pictures

Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacates actor's sex assault conviction.

    Bill Cosby as Billy Foster and Sidney Poitier as Clyde Williams in the 1975 film "Let's Do It Again." 
    Photo by Film Publicity Archive/United Archives via Getty Images
    Comedian Bill Cosby performs live in Las Vegas circa 1970.
    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
    Bill Cosby as Alexander "Scotty" Scott  and Robert Culp as Kelly Robinson in Season 1 of "I Spy." 
    Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
    Arte Johnson, Betty White and Bill Cosby in the TV show "Cos" in 1976. 
    Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
    Diana Ross and Bill Cosby performing a sketch in the TV special "Diana!" in 1971. 
    Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
    Bill Cosby with two Emmy Awards at  The 22nd Annual Emmy Awards at the Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, California, on June 7, 1970. 
    Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
    Bill Cosby in a publicity portrait for the television series "I Spy," circa 1966. 
    Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
    Bill Cosby on a float with the parade queen in Watts, Los Angeles in December 1966. 
    Max B Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images
    Rita Moreno and Bill Cosby filming the "Cosby Mysteries" television show.  
    Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
    Bill Cosby in a publicity photo for "The Bill Cosby Show," which ran from 1969-71.
    Getty Images
    Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable and Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff "Cliff" Huxtable in "The Cosby Show." 
    Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
    "Blue Note Celebrates Song" with Bill Cosby as emcee and Audra McDonald, who sang in the show.
    Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images
    Bill Cosby during an interview with host Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show" on Jan. 29, 2007. 
     Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
    Bill Cosby performs on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno on May 17, 2010  
    Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
    Patti LaBelle and Bill Cosby attend the 5th annual Jumpstart Read for the Record Day at Rockefeller Center on Oct. 7, 2010 in New York City.  
    Jason Kempin/WireImage for Jumpstart/Getty Images
    Bill Cosby performs at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sept. 28, 2014 in Thousand Oaks, California.  
    Jeff Golden/WireImage/Getty Images
    Bill Cosby performs at the Hard Rock Hotel, Nov. 17, 2003. 
    Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images
    Bill Cosby performs during a special performance to honor jazz musician Tony Williams at LaRosa Jazz Club on Jan. 22, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 
    Getty Images
