Bill Cosby accuser slams court's ‘disappointing’ conviction reversal

Andrea Constand, a Bill Cosby accuser whose allegations helped put the comedian behind bars, along with her attorneys released a statement Wednesday after the 83-year-old comedian was released from prison.

In the statement shared to Twitter, she called the conviction's overturning "disappointing" and said that "it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action."

Constand met Cosby in 2002. In court documents obtained by People magazine , Cosby claimed Constand did not rebuff romantic advances that he made, while she disagreed. She alleged that the comedian, 35 years her senior, gave her what he called a herbal medication, but that it left her incapacitated and unable to speak or move while Cosby initiated sexual contact without her consent.

The disgraced " Cosby Show " star has served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Chinese whistleblower exposes COVID-19's origins on 'Tucker Carlson Today'

A Chinese coronavirus whistleblower claims her husband is helping the Chinese Communist Party make her "disappear" for exposing the origins of COVID-19 during a bombshell interview on the latest episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today."

Virologist and medical doctor Li-Meng Yan told Carlson that according to I-94 records, her husband has entered the United States with an HB-1 visa for two years and may be planning to harm her with the assistance of the CCP and some within the U.S.

Prior to her escape from China in April 2020, Yan claimed, her husband attempted to "harm" her in a variety of ways, including poisoning, in order to stop her from fleeing the country.

Yan, who was working at a World Health Organization reference lab in Hong Kong during the onset of the pandemic, was assigned as a secret investigator to probe COVID-19, which was being called the "Wuhan pneumonia" at the time. However, she said she was warned by her supervisor, Dr. Leo Poon, not to ask too many questions.

She was told not to touch the "red-line" or else face the consequences from the CCP.

"Don't touch the red line -- that means ‘invisible principle,’" Yan said. "Don't break it. If not, I have to be responsible for that. It means the invisible things that China's government won't be happy [about]." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Kamala Harris staff contending with low morale, internal tensions: reports

As Vice President Kamala Harris contends with intense scrutiny over her handling of the border crisis and other key issues, members of her staff are experiencing low morale and struggling to communicate with top staffers, multiple reports said Wednesday.

Communication issues and distrust between aides and senior officials on Harris’ team, including her chief of staff Tina Flournoy, have contributed to a "tense and at times dour office atmosphere." Politico reported, citing interviews with 22 current and former aides.

Much of the criticism was directed at Flournoy, who aides claimed has limited access to Harris and contributed to a culture "where ideas are ignored or met with harsh dismissals and decisions are dragged out."

The issues were apparently exemplified during Harris’ recent trip to the border. Some of Harris’ aides and other Biden administration officials, including those responsible for booking her travel arrangements, were "left scrambling" by her decision earlier this month to travel to El Paso. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski appeared on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday night, speaking about facing four years of prison time for hosting religious services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s not that this (sort of action) can’t happen, it’s that it’s already happening," the pastor told guest host Jeanine Pirro. "I decided to plead with Americans, asking you for help.

"Canada has been taken over by communism, fascism, a socialistic hybrid," he added. "We’re being arrested, we’re being threatened. Today, I learned I received another charge, even though I’m touring in the United States."

