Bigfoot statue stolen from California museum, police warn 'keep your eyes peeled'

California is the state with the second-highest amount of Bigfoot sightings

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Someone in California has made off with a replica of the celebrated sasquatch.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shared Wednesday on Facebook that someone stole the Bigfoot statue from right in front of the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton, located just north of Santa Cruz

"Keep your eyes peeled for Bigfoot!" the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the roughly 200-pound, wood-carved, 4-foot statue was stolen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

A Bigfoot statue was stolen sometime on Monday from the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton, Calif.

A Bigfoot statue was stolen sometime on Monday from the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton, Calif. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

Photos released by the sheriff's office show the statue was chained to a rail in front of the building.

The sheriff's office said a large wooden bear statue located near Bigfoot was also snatched on Monday around the same time.

The museum recently started an online fundraiser to save the facility, which has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to KTVU.

The Golden State is ranked among the top states in the country for those looking to catch a glimpse of the sasquatch, with some 1,697 sightings

The state is the location of the most famous purported footage of Bigfoot, the Patterson-Gimlin film, as well as the Jerry Crew sighting, which gave the legendary creature its name.

Anyone with information about the missing statues or their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's non-emergency dispatch number at 831-471-1121.
 

