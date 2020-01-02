Big red buoy removed from Florida beach after sitting there for days

A large red navigation buoy that drew the curiosity of visitors to a Florida beach where it washed ashore was removed Thursday.

The nearly 7-ton buoy on New Smyrna Beach, 55 miles northeast of Orlando, was removed by crews using a flatbed truck. It bobbled in the Atlantic Ocean off the South Carolina coast for two years but became displaced in 2017 from the large concrete anchor at the bottom of the ocean.

It was repaired and displaced again after Hurricane Dorian, Coast Guard Chief Luke Clayton told Fox News.

"It just caught the right current," Clayton said of the buoy's journey to Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The chains holding buoy in place wear over time and are inspected every few years, he said. The marker on the beach was taken to be inspected. It could be put back into service, Clayton said.

The large, towering red navigation tool has drawn beachgoers in the days since washing ashore on the beach. Many have climbed on top of it and used it for taking selfies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.