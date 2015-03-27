Big Island fire leaves family of 7 without home; blaze causes $340,000 in damage in Pahoa

A Big Island family of seven is without a home after a fire engulfed their single-story house in the Nawawale subdivision of Pahoa.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the two adults and five children, ages 7 to 16, who lived at the house that caught fire Sunday afternoon.

By the time firefighters arrived to battle the blaze, fire had overtaken the 3,200-square-foot home.

Firefighters fought for two hours before the flames were extinguished.

Authorities estimate the damage to the home and a pickup parked outside at $340,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com/