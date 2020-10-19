Biden’s transition team’s ties to Facebook and Twitter under new scrutiny

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Big Tech's links to Biden campaign facing renewed criticism as hirings questioned

The Biden campaign is facing renewed criticism over its deep connections with Big Tech after both Twitter and Facebook censored a story from The New York Post detailing allegedly corrupt business deals by Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

The move prompted fresh criticism on social media over the Biden transition team’s hiring of top Facebook executive Jessica Hertz, which reportedly came days after the 2020 Democrat’s campaign penned a letter to the social media giant urging them to censor President Trump’s posts.

Out of the Biden campaign's nearly 700-person volunteer advisory group, eight members work for Facebook, Apple, Google or Amazon, the New York Times reported in August. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Some Portland cops earned more than $200K in pay last fiscal year because of overtime: report

At least 15 Portland police employees made more than $200,000 last fiscal year, largely due to overtime pay, according to a report on Sunday.

The fiscal year – from July 1, 2019, to the end of June 2020 -- didn't include overtime made by police during the past four months of daily protests and riots in the city, according to a wage database obtained by The Oregonian through a records request.

“There’s a lot of people working a lot of hours because there’s just a lot of work to be done, and we’re limited on the number of cops we have,” said Sgt. Ken Duilio, who was the third highest-paid officer.

The figures show 728 bureau employees made more than $100,000. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Trump hints he might intervene if GOP opposes multi-trillion dollar stimulus package

During a television interview with a local Milwaukee station this weekend President Trump hinted he might get involved if Republican senators don't support a second coronavirus stimulus package worth trillions of dollars.

"You have put $1.8 trillion on the table. Will there be more money by Election Day? Do you have a deal?" WTMJ’s Charles Benson asked the president.

Trump replied: "I want the money by tonight, but Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to approve it because she thinks it's good politically for her not to approve it... She wants to bail out poorly run Democrat states. And we don't want to do that. I don't think she wants to approve it anyway. I think even if we gave her the money for the poorly run Democrat states, I don't think she'd approve it anyway."

Benson asked if Trump was getting any resistance from GOP senators and the president said he "will take care of that problem in two minutes." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Steve Hilton discussed how he feels it is obvious if Joe Biden is elected president on Nov. 3, and says he will be “president in name only.”



