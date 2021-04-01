Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Biden's halt of border wall construction sends migrants streaming into US

Thousands of tons of steel and heavy equipment stand idle along the U.S.-Mexico border as legions of migrants exploit holes in the fence left by President Biden’s decision to halt construction.

From Texas to California, unfinished sections of the wall have become convenient gateways for migrants to enter the U.S. Near the gaps, Border Patrol agents park their vehicles to monitor the access points.

Smugglers send groups of asylum seekers through the gaps to overwhelm the agents. When agents leave to intercept or apprehend one group, another group scampers across.

"It’s insane," said an agent attending to a group of 13 Brazilian migrants apprehended Tuesday near a 100-foot gap in the fence in Otay Mesa, California. "The project is three-quarters done. At least, they should be allowed to tie together the primary fence. Otherwise, we’re trying to catch these people in the worst possible place. It’s just sucking our manpower."

Biden issued his stop-work order days after entering office in January. He gave Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas 60 days to report back – either continue, modify or terminate the contracts. So far Mayorkas is a week past his deadline. Meanwhile, the tab footed by taxpayers keeps running up. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans Thursday visit to US-Mexico border city, will discuss cartel smuggling: report

- San Diego County official rips Biden, Newsom as migrant children prioritized over California students

- Border Patrol video shows smugglers abandoning 5-year-old, 3-year-old at the border

- Rep. Green slams AOC's 'surge' pushback: 'I'm offended' and border agents should be too

- Kamala Harris has gone 8 days without a news conference since being tapped for border role

- Lahren blasts San Diego for teaching illegal immigrant students in-person ahead of US students



Trump 'moving forward' with plans to start social media platform: sources

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump and his team are "moving forward" with plans to start their own social media platform, sources familiar with the matter told Fox News.

"We're moving forward," one source said Tuesday. "And President Trump will have his voice back one way or another." The source said they are "taking the time to do it right."

"You have one shot at it," the source said. "We're dotting our I's and crossing our T's. We'll be out with something."

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller earlier this month hinted at the plans for Trump to create his own form of social media after Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube permanently banned Trump from their platforms following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.



Just this week, Facebook removed a video of an interview with Trump conducted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, saying any content "in the voice of Donald Trump" would be scrubbed from the social media platform. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Facebook removes video of Trump interview with daughter-in-law Lara Trump

- Trump, post-Twitter, says he prefers less frequent news releases, ‘may’ create own platform

- Trump returning to social media with 'his own platform' in 2-3 months: adviser

NBC's Lester Holt says we don’t need to hear both sides to define truth: ‘Fairness is overrated’

NBC News anchor Lester Holt received praise from liberal media figures after saying reporters don’t need to hear both sides of a story before determining the "truth."

"I think it’s become clear that fairness is overrated ... the idea that we should always give two sides equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves in," Holt said Tuesday night while accepting an award at the 45th Murrow Symposium.

"That the sun sets in the west is a fact. Any contrary view does not deserve our time or attention," Holt continued. "Decisions to not give unsupported arguments equal time are not a dereliction of journalistic responsibility or some kind of agenda, in fact, it’s just the opposite."

Holt then said "providing an open platform for misinformation, for anyone to come say whatever they want, especially when issues of public health and safety are at stake, can be quite dangerous," before declaring the duty of reporters is to be "fair to the truth." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Average Americans need to 'stop reading and watching corrupt corporate media': Hemingway

- Chris Cuomo seems to allude to COVID testing scandal on CNN show

- Brit Hume calls out 'dishonest' PolitiFact for grading his description of Biden as 'senile' false

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Los Angeles County's top prosecutor to erase gang unit, sources say

- Derek Chauvin trial: Key witness to invoke the Fifth Amendment, refuses to testify

- NYC suspect charged with hate crimes in attack on Asian-American woman

- Tucker Carlson: COVID internment camps, coming soon to a country near you

- Biden says he'd 'strongly support' MLB moving All-Star game out of Georgia over election law

- Massachusetts man accused of fatally beating girlfriend on her favorite beach: reports

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Ford to update financial impact of global chip shortage next month

- Paul Simon sells song catalog to Sony Music Publishing

- 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses thrown away after ingredient mix-up

- Elon Musk's open call: Move to Texas and work for me

- TSMC to invest $100B over 3 years to meet chip demand

- Microsoft wins $21B Army contract to supply HoloLens reality headsets

#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity slammed what he called President Biden’s 'Green New Agenda,' during his "Hannity" monologue on Wednesday night, calling the idea a "massive, multitrillion-dollar tax hike, the largest in history and [a] green new energy program disguised as an infrastructure bill – which it is not.



"In fact, out of the roughly $2.3 trillion in new spending, only $650 billion is allocated for roads and bridges and general infrastructure," Hannity continued, adding later, "$400 billion -- of your hard-earned tax dollars -- of this so-called 'infrastructure bill' would be used to expand Medicaid and, of course, billions more would be used to permanently cap oil and gas wells.

"I bet Vladimir Putin, bet the mullahs in Iran, I bet all these countries that hate us in the Middle East, they're doing backflips and celebrating tonight -- and of course in order to pay for all of this Joe Biden is proposing the most expansive tax increase in the history of the country. But according to Joe, he's telling you no one under $400,000 a year will be affected."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.