Bidens get an earful from fifth-graders on virtual learning experience

Fifth graders tell the Bidens virtual learning allowed them to eat and sneak in a nap

Students at a Virginia fifth grade classroom told President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Monday that virtual learning gave them the chance to eat, take naps, and even fake technical glitches in order to avoid answering questions.

The school, Yorktown Elementary School, is now open four days per week, with students attending Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Students don't come to class Wednesday so the school can be cleaned.

One said, "if we were really tired, we could like take a little nap." Another said, "sometimes when Ms. B was like paying attention to something else you could eat and it was fun." Yet another student added that, "If you don't know the question, you can just pretend like your mic doesn't work."

Students, relegated in many states to virtual learning for much of the pandemic, fell behind academically in the past year.

A study last year from Fairfax County, Va., Public Schools Office of Research and Strategic Improvement suggests middle and high school students are seeing less academic success as a result of online learning.

The percentage of students with two or more F marks, for example, increased 83% from 6% to 11% in the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. Students with disabilities and non-English speakers experienced the largest increase in F marks.

A separate survey of parents by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, found that parents of children who learned virtually reported worse outcomes for their kids on 11 of 17 stress and well-being indicators compared to kids who went to school for in-person instruction. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Social media explodes over 'woke' CIA recruitment video: 'Truly embarrassing for our entire country'

A new CIA recruitment video sparked a fierce online reaction Monday for being what critics labeled "full of woke propaganda."



The 2-minute video features a 36-year-old Latina CIA agent who described herself as "intersectional," "cisgender," and "millennial."

The officer tells viewers that while she used to suffer from "'imposter syndrome," she has embraced herself "unapologetically" because she refuses to internalize "misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be."

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright took issue with the video, tweeting: "The CIA used to be about mission to country. (I speak from experience). Now it's now about demanding — and getting — accommodation to fix an emotional wound or advance a personal agenda. America is less safe with this new CIA, and dangerously more political."

"This CIA recruitment video is a joke and truly embarrassing for our entire country," "The View" co-host Meghan McCain agreed. "China, Russia and our enemies are laughing at us."

"The CIA just released a recruitment video full of woke propaganda and America’s enemies are laughing their heads off. @CIA," Dinesh D'Souza reiterated. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Bill and Melinda Gates announce end of 27-year marriage

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife of 27 years Melinda Gates said in a statement on Monday that they intended to end their marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the pair said in a statement. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The pair have run the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation together for more than 20 years and have three children together.

They said they intended to continue to work together on the foundation and still held a shared belief in the mission of helping people across the world. The foundation focuses on improving health outcomes and lifting people out of poverty.

The pair have been incredibly philanthropic and have donated tens of billions of dollars to charity.

In terms of their relationship, Bill and Melinda Gates said they no longer saw a path toward growing together.

Bill Gates is one of the richest individuals in the world, with a net worth estimated at $130.5 billion according to Forbes. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity Monday night on "Hannity" he’s been "persecuted" since he uncovered Hunter Biden’s hard drive.

