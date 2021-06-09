Biden's breaks off infrastructure talks amid disagreements on spending

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Biden ends infrastructure talks with Capito amid disagreements on spending

President Biden broke off negotiations with a group of GOP senators led by Sen. Shelley Capito on Tuesday (R-W.Va.) amid disagreements regarding the structure and size of his proposed infrastructure spending plan.

Discussions between the White House and Capito’s group were cordial, and Biden walked away feeling as though the negotiations ran their course and were in good faith, an administration source told Fox News. Talks broke down because Biden wanted Republicans to present a more significant number for infrastructure investments and because he felt their plan to pay for a proposed $1 trillion package lacked specifics.

(Bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus endorses its own proposal after infrastructure talks fizzle)

GOP lawmakers offered a $928 billion infrastructure proposal that included roughly $330 billion in new spending on related projects. Biden had proposed a $1.7 trillion spending plan funded by tax hikes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Sen. Capito: Biden 'missed opportunity' to gain 20 Republicans' support in failed infrastructure talks

- Bipartisan caucus endorses its own proposal after infrastructure talks fizzle

- Manchin pushes back against Dem-only infrastructure bill as bipartisan negotiations crumble

- Manchin calls infrastructure bill a ‘golden opportunity’ but warns against eliminating coal

Aiden Leos shooting: California road rage suspects charged in death of 6-year-old boy

The California couple arrested in connection with the road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos made a brief appearance virtually in court on Tuesday and had their bail provisionally set at $2 million for 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and $500,000 for 23-year-old Wynne Lee.

Aiden was shot while on his way to kindergarten on May 21 in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles.

Eriz was charged with murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, both of which are felonies, according to a criminal complaint. Lee was charged with accessory after the fact, a felony, and concealing a firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor, the document states.

According to accounts from Aiden's mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off and she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.

California Highway Patrol officials have said that the road rage violence stemmed from "a perceived unsafe lane change."

Lee was believed to be driving the car and Eriz was in the front seat and is suspected to be the gunman, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Monday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- California cops acted on tips, enhanced images to track down road rage shooting suspects

- Aiden Leos shooting: Image of suspect vehicle in road rage killing released as California DA issues warning

- California family members hold vigil for boy, 6, shot dead in apparent road-rage incident

- Reward reaches $300K for California freeway shooter who killed 6-year-old

California hit-and-run: 3 girls killed, 1 badly injured

The Southern California hit-and-run driver who killed three girls and critically injured a fourth reportedly got out of his car with a flashlight, saw the four victims and took off without calling 911 or rendering any aid.

Authorities in Lucerene Valley, which is in western San Bernardino County, are searching for the suspect. The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The victims, identified as Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12, Sandra Mizer, 13, and a fourth were walking along a desert highway. Two of them used wheelchairs. Natalie Cole, 14, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The truck was identified as a white Chevorlet Silverado. The driver allegedly drifted on the shoulder of the road and struck them from behind, the California Highway Patrol said. Fox 11 reported that family members told the Victor Valley News Group that Bronas and Cole are both wheelchair-bound and were being pushed by the two other girls.

"Her leg was amputated in the accident, all her other limbs are shattered and her liver is bleeding, her kidneys are struggling," Cole's mother, Sherrie Orndorff, said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- California suspect in deadly hit-and-run hid from police behind home gate, investigators say

- NYC hit-and-run suspect in killing of police officer laments 'why did my first accident have to be a cop?'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Facebook whistleblower raises over $500,000 after being fired for leaking to Project Veritas

- Ashli Babbitt's family seeks identity of officer who shot her in lawsuit

- Logan Paul fires back at fans pointing to suspicious moment during Mayweather bout: 'Shut the f--- up'

- Ivanka Trump 'focusing on family time' in months after Trump administration

- Ex-NYPD captain running for mayor slams AOC-backed defund police candidate whose block hired private security



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- US Senate passes bill to raise fees on biggest mergers

- Amazon reviewing bids to replace JPMorgan as credit card partner

- Las Vegas Sands faces $12B claim in Macau court

- Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals

- IRS wants Congress to help collect cryptocurrency tax information

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appeared on "Hannity" Tuesday night where he discussed reports the Wuhan lab leak was plausible and probable.



"This is the Russian dossier all over again," Graham said. "This stinks to high heaven. This is 'Labgate,' 'Chinagate,' call it whatever you want to call it. …We all knew they had leaks out of the labs."



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.