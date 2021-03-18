Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Biden wrong not to acknowledge border 'crisis,' administration officials tell Fox News

Biden administration officials working on border issues tell Fox News the president and his surrogates are wrong not to call the border situation a "crisis."

"A week ago I would not have called this a crisis. Today it meets the definition. We are overwhelmed. We do not have the resources to stop the cartels from bringing in illegal aliens, from bringing in drugs, therefore we are in fact in a crisis," Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News.



A senior official with Customs and Border Protection, who spoke on condition of anonymity, echoed Judd's sentiment. "The president understands it is a crisis, which is why he told migrants 'Don't come over,'" the official told Fox News.

Meanwhile, President Biden said this week he has no plans to travel to the southern border "at the moment" amid a migrant surge in migrants and overwhelmed facilities. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



- DHS chief Mayorkas, in tense exchange, calls GOP congresswoman's question 'extraordinarily disrespectful'

- Texas Gov. Abbott accuses Biden admin of 'not being transparent' about health of unaccompanied minors

- Texas mayor tells 'America Reports' local communities, federal agencies 'overwhelmed' by border crisis

- Tucker Carlson: No country could survive Biden's border policies



Sex addiction fueled Atlanta-area massage parlor slayings, suspect reportedly told police

The suspect accused of gunning down eight people Tuesday night in a series of Atlanta-area shootings at three massage parlors has been charged with murder.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, faces four counts of murder and one count of assault in the shooting at a massage parlor in Cherokee County, authorities said. The other victims were killed at two massage parlors in Atlanta, which make up the other four murder counts for a total of eight.

Officials said they’re still investigating whether the killings were hate crimes amid a wave of attacks and harassment against Asian-Americans nationwide. Six of the victims were Asian and seven were women. Authorities said Long told police his actions were not racially motivated and that he potentially had a "sex addiction" and lashed out at what he saw were sources of temptation.

After the chaos, Atlanta police officers checked on businesses near the two spas and increased patrols in those areas throughout the evening, Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee told Fox News. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



- Liberals blame Trump, Republicans and racism for Atlanta shootings, before police determine motive

- The Root accused of racism after piece by New York Times contributor declares 'Whiteness Is a Pandemic'

- Atlanta mayor speaks out after mass shooting, calls attacks 'a crime against us all'

- Atlanta shooting suspect Robert Long: What to know

- Asian woman, 70, fights back against attacker in San Francisco: witnesses



CNN hemorrhaging viewers since Trump left office, down nearly 50% in key measurable

CNN has been hemorrhaging viewers since former President Trump left office, losing roughly half of its audience in key measurables since January following a brief post-Election Day spike.

The liberal network averaged 2.5 million primetime viewers from Nov. 4, the day following the presidential election, through Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. But viewers fled the network once President Biden took office, and CNN has averaged only 1.6 million primetime viewers from Jan. 21-March 15.



CNN’s viewership during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET dropped 36% since Biden took office after it spiked following Election Day. CNN’s primetime viewership decline was even sharper among the key demographic of adults age 25-to-54, plummeting 47% during the same period.



Viewership also suffered among the total day audience since Trump left office, leaving CNN without its favorite target of criticism.

The network averaged 1.7 million viewers from Nov. 4-Jan. 20, but it dropped to 1.1 million since Biden took office for a 34% fall. During the same period, CNN shed 44% of its total day viewers among the key demo, dropping from an average of 483,000 to only 272,000. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



- CNN panned for suggesting DeSantis shouldn't take credit for 'booming' Florida during pandemic

- Dan Bongino to take over Rush Limbaugh's radio time slot

- Newsom tells CNN he’s a ‘Zoom school’ parent – though his kids returned to private classes months ago: report

- NBC reporter admits White House used COVID to limit press access, avoid tough questions for Biden



- John Kerry caught maskless on flight, American Airlines 'looking into' apparent COVID violation

- Pennsylvania PPE stockpiled at Farm Show site, Republican state senator claims

- Florida Popeye's drive-thru turns into wild brawl and robbery, video shows



- Fed holds rates near zero, but lifts growth outlook as US economic recovery strengthens

- IRS delays tax filing deadline until May

- DOJ nominee Vanita Gupta is investor in family business that pays Mexicans less than $1.50 an hour

- TikTok could reportedly add group chats this year



Sean Hannity blasted President Biden and his administration Wednesday night for their lack of transparency in handling the migrant influx at the southern border, saying the administration was "purposefully denying" the truth about what’s going on there.



"[The southern border] has now devolved into a total state of chaos -- and it is a crisis," the "Hannity" host said. "Make no mistake about it, a crisis that Biden caused and is now making worse every single day. Joe Biden stopped the border wall construction, he promised to expand amnesty and asylum, remember he literally told migrants to flood the border.



"Congrats, Joe," Hannity continued. "More than 100,000 migrants were detained at the border just this month. Oh, and a record number of unaccompanied minors are now in those U.S. detention centers."

