Biden 'trusted our enemy' in Afghanistan, grieving mom of slain US soldier claims

Biden 'trusted the enemy’ in Afghanistan, grieving mom of slain US soldier claims

Paula Knauss, mother of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, is pointing fingers at the Biden administration for the death of her son during America’s messy withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The grieving mother stressed a call for accountability on "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday, starting with President Biden for trusting the enemy instead of putting the best interests of U.S. troops, Afghan allies and all Americans first.

"The president of the United States has the ability to help our troops, have enough men and women to stay safe," she said. "In all of our history, in all of the time that we have been fighting, where did you leave these men and women but at one airport, one location, one gate to funnel thousands through? And who did you trust? You trusted our enemy to allow who would come through."

Sgt. Knauss warned his mother after he had volunteered to join the mission that the situation at the Kabul airport was bound to be a mess. He reassured her that he’d be in and out "in no time" but Paula Knauss instead received the call every mother dreads – a call she believes could’ve been prevented.

"There should have been a better way of helping our armed branches get those people who are American out safely, and still lose no man or woman in uniform or in Afghanistan," she said. "It should never have happened the way it did. Who is accountable for this? Who will stand up and say that they will be accountable for the death of 13 young men and women?"



Photos emerged Tuesday showing Taliban supporters in Afghanistan holding a mock funeral while hoisting coffins draped with flags from the U.S. and other NATO countries.

Reuters obtained some of the photos that were taken in Khost on Tuesday, less than a day after the last U.S. troops left the country after a nearly 20-year engagement.

The U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic exit of 123,000.

The Reuters report said footage from the mock funeral was shared widely on social media.

Taliban leaders took over control of the Kabul airport Tuesday and marked the departure of the last U.S. plane from the country by taking a symbolic walk across the airport's sole runway, according to a report.



Hurricane Ida damage has left Grand Isle ‘uninhabitable,’ Louisiana parish leader says

The fury of Hurricane Ida has left the barrier island community of Grand Isle "uninhabitable," a Louisiana parish leader said Tuesday.

A search-and-rescue caravan traveling to the Jefferson Parish community was able to arrive by road but 10 to 12 levee breaks on the Gulf of Mexico side of the island left 100% of homes and other structures damaged, with nearly 40% of them totally destroyed or nearly destroyed, parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told reporters at a news conference.

In addition, the island – located about 111 miles south of New Orleans -- was covered with about three feet of sand, Sheng said.

Grand Isle police Chief Scooter Resweber said he and other officers waited out the hurricane inside the town's police station, according to The Associated Press.

"I had all the police officers move into the building for safety – and then all hell broke loose," Resweber told the AP.

"Roofs started to come apart. We could see buildings flying into pieces across the street from us. It's something that you just don't want to ever see again." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson slammed President Biden's response to the chaotic withdrawal and evacuation in Afghanistan on Tuesday’s "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"We're gone and we're not coming back – ever," Carlson quoted Biden as saying. "At one point," he continued, "Biden bragged about what a remarkably, really stunningly and historically successful military and intelligence operation we have just witnessed, all of us together. Apparently, Biden is under the impression that the entire United States has lost electrical power and no one has a working internet connection."

