Biden plans to overhaul Trump actions by executive order on Day 1

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Biden executive orders include plans to rejoin Paris Agreement and WHO, undo other Trump decisions

President-elect Joe Biden plans to hit the ground running on his first day in the White House with designs on enacting four executive orders, rolling back President Trump's efforts on a number of issues, the campaign told Fox News on Monday.

The executive actions would include rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, rejoin the World Health Organization and repeal Trump's travel ban targeting majority Muslim nations.

The pledge came after several media outlets, including Fox News, projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. As of Monday, the Trump campaign vowed to continue challenging the results, citing issues with ballots and the counting process.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- AOC says Biden picking Rahm Emanuel for cabinet would be ‘divisive’

- Battle brewing over Biden Cabinet picks, priorities, as far left and moderates launch opening salvos

- Biden's first move as president-elect? Mask mandate for all. Here's how he plans on doing it.

- Biden campaign manager says he's 'going to make good' on 'progressive' agenda

- Bernie Sanders likely to head up Budget Committee if Senate flips

- Progressives eye top economic posts in potential Biden cabinet



Lindsey Graham: Democrats 'could give a damn' about election law, precedent, so long as Trump lost

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Monday that many Democrats don't care about following election laws or precedents as long as their candidate wins.

Graham told "Hannity" that recent changes to the rules in Pennsylvania and Michigan were troubling.



"Today, if you have a lot to make sure that election counting is observed by both parties and you cant do it, the remedy is to take those ballots off the table that were not allowed to be observed," he said, in an apparent reference to complaints by partisan poll watchers at the Pennsylvania Convention Center who said they were kept too far away from the canvassing to ascertain with specificity how it was being conducted.

"Is it OK for people at polling sites to rewrite the law so that Republicans can't watch? Is it OK to ignore the signature requirement which is there to protect the integrity of the ballot?" CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Trump and GOP continue legal challenges to election results, ask media to investigate fraud allegations

- Georgia Republican Party head casts new doubt on election transparency

- Barr authorizes investigation into 'substantial allegations' of voting irregularities despite scant evidence

- McConnell backs Trump legal fight in election results

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Hannity: Media calls for unity after spewing 'never-ending, nonstop psychotic rage and hatred for four years'

- Biden beat Trump by less than 276,000 votes in key swing states

- Ingraham: Biden 'ordering' Americans around with COVID mandates could 'backfire'

- Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

- El Paso calls in 10 refrigerated morgue trailers amid surge in coronavirus deaths: reports

- Patriots kick field goal for the win, Jets fans cheer with eyes on top draft pick



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Critics question Pfizer vaccine trial results timing

- Supreme Court to hear case on Affordable Care Act, which Biden pledged to strengthen

- Asian markets higher Tuesday as regional airline, tourism and travel stocks lead the way

- Truckers plan strike urging Biden to avoid fracking ban, tout Trump protecting 'blue-collar' workers

- Paycheck Protection Program fraud accusations continue to grow

- FAA enters 'final stages' of Boeing 737 Max review



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity discussed the unresolved 2020 presidential election and the Trump campaigns legal efforts in several states on “Hannity” Monday night.



“Attorney General (William) Barr,” Hannity said, “has now authorized the Department of Justice to probe substantial allegations of voting irregularities in multiple states.” The media mob, he continued, are all desperate and “want to just call it a day and stop you from asking legitimate, tough questions.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.