Biden on Second Amendment gun rights: 'No amendment is absolute'

President Biden on Thursday, in rolling out a set of executive orders on gun control, said "no amendment is absolute," while maintaining that "nothing" he is recommending "impinges" on the Second Amendment.

"Today we're taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis," Biden said from the White House.

Biden is asking that the Justice Department, within a month, propose a rule to stop "ghost guns," which are "kits" people can buy legally then fully assemble to create a functioning firearm that does not have a serial number.

The president is also asking the DOJ within 60 days to propose a rule on braces used for handguns, which make them more accurate; proposing action on "community violence intervention"; asking the DOJ to publish suggestions for "red flag" legislation; and having his administration issue a report on gun trafficking.

Biden also formally announced David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Biden administration spending $60 million per week to care for migrant kids: report

The Biden administration is spending at least $60 million per week to house the more than 16,000 migrant minors in its care, according to a report.

That funding, which amounts to $3.1 billion per year, is used to care for children in facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after they’ve been transferred from Border Patrol. Those costs are expected to rise dramatically over the coming months, according to a Washington Post analysis.

The amount is about four times the $760 million FY2020 budget for the Small Business Administration, and four times a similar amount allotted to the SBA that year to assist small businesses getting crushed by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Currently, 8,500 children are living in pop-up sites, and 4,000 more are waiting to be transferred from border facilities. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Police called to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s California mansion multiple times

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have experienced a rough welcome to their new home state of California.

Having first relocated from Britain to Vancouver Island, Canada, then to Markle’s native Golden State in July 2020, the royal couple’s security at home has apparently been keeping busy at a monthly clip.

On Thursday, The Telegraph reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department called to their Montecito, California, mansion a whopping nine times in as many months.

The nature of the calls are listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes, the publication said, citing data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., blasted the Biden administration’s gun control plans Thursday night during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," telling guest host Pete Hegseth that the Biden White House had the gun issue "exactly backwards."

Just the fact that Biden referred to the Second Amendment as a "phony amendment" shows "in his mind he doesn’t believe it is in the Constitution, he clearly doesn’t believe in the right to keep and bear arms," Hawley said.



"What boggles my mind," he added, "is these liberals seem fine with criminals out on the streets having all the firearms they want -- they’re fine with rioting, they’re fine with violence, so long as it’s done by criminals. So when law-abiding citizens want to own a firearm legally – as the Second Amendment guarantees – they completely lose their minds, and that’s what Biden is proposing to crack down on now."

