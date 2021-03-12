Biden jabs at Trump during primetime speech on coronavirus plans

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Biden takes jabs at Trump during primetime speech on coronavirus plans

In his first primetime address to the nation Thursday night, President Biden lobbed barely concealed criticism at former President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked, denials for days, weeks then months -- that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness," Biden said. "We lost faith in whether our government and our democracy can deliver on really hard things for the American people."

Without ever naming Trump, Biden highlighted issues over which his predecessor has been criticized, like the importance of wearing a mask and "listening to the science" in deciding how to best reopen the economy.

"A mask, the easiest thing to do to save lives, sometimes it divides us, states pit it against one another instead of working with each other," he noted, nodding to the recent decision by Republican-led states to lift coronavirus restrictions, including mask mandates.

Biden encouraged Americans to listen to the advice issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in continuing to wear masks "to save lives."

Trump’s refusal to wear a mask until several months into the pandemic was an issue Biden was critical of throughout the presidential race. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Cuomo facing New York state Assembly's 'first step' toward impeachment

The New York state Assembly is opening an investigation with full subpoena power, the first step in pursuing a potential impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Police in Albany, the state capital, said Thursday they received a report from the New York State Executive Chamber, which is the governor's office, involving an incident that allegedly involved a female aide and took place at Cuomo's executive mansion. The news came just after the Albany Times-Union reported on an allegation that Cuomo had groped a female aide last year.

That marked the sixth allegation of inappropriate conduct against Cuomo since last month. The governor has denied the most recent allegation and said he was confident in the pending results of Attorney General Letitia James' investigation.

After multiple allegations surfaced in February, the governor released a statement in which he denied inappropriately touching anybody but acknowledged his jokes at work might have been misinterpreted. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother says infamous Prince Andrew photo with accuser was taken at alleged madam's home

An infamous photo of Prince Andrew embracing his sex abuse accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre was taken at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam’s brother said in an interview this week.

Ian Maxwell, 64, told the BBC he recognized the setting for the 2001 photo after an initial reluctance to talk about it in his first broadcast interview in 30 years, The New York Post reported. Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, is in the photo herself.

"I don’t know anything about the photograph other than that I’ve seen it’s been published," he told the U.K. broadcaster in the interview aired Wednesday. "I know it’s of interest to your listeners, but nonetheless I am not here to talk about that."

Prince Andrew, who is accused of having sex with Guiffre when she was allegedly being sexually trafficked by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein while she was underage, has suggested the photo is fake and has even denied knowing her.

Giuffre, 17 at the time, has repeatedly said the photo was taken on the first night Maxwell and Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison after additional sex trafficking charges, forced her to have sex with the prince.

Prince Andrew has also said he doesn’t remember ever going upstairs in Maxwell’s home where the photo was apparently taken. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

President Biden should call and thank former President Trump for all he did to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Thursday’s edition of "Hannity."



"According to Joe, it was the Biden administration that stepped in heroically saved America from COVID-19 [but] none of this is true," Hannity said.

"Where’s the unity, Joe? All due respect to the president, he didn’t have anything to do with that vaccine. … There you have it: Joe Biden, unity president ... that he is taking credit for someone else’s work. Joe, you want unity? Why don’t you just thank Donald Trump?"

