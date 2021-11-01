Biden appears to use prepared list of reporters again following G20 summit in Rome

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden appears to use prepared list of reporters after G20 summit in Rome: 'I'm told we should start with AP'

President Joe Biden once again appeared to call on a pre-approved list of reporters after meeting with the press following the G20 summit in Rome.

On Sunday, Biden discussed meeting with other world leaders in Rome to enact climate change initiatives. After his talk, he opened the floor to questions but admitted that he was told to start with the Associated Press.

"And now I’m happy to take some questions. And I’m told I should start with AP, Zeke Miller," Biden said.

Biden has previously alluded to the idea that he had a list of pre-approved reporters to call on back in June following his Geneva visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on," Biden told the press .

The same interaction continued in August when Biden took questions for the first time following the Kabul terror attacks that killed more than a dozen U.S. servicemen.

This pattern has been noticed by reporters since Biden's first formal press conference in January where he seemed to call on a pre-selected list of journalists from The Associated Press, The Washington Post, NBC News, Reuters, and Bloomberg News.

McAuliffe backtracks days before election, says governor's race is 'not about Trump': 'Significant shift'

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe seemed to change his tune on the role former President Trump has played in the governor's race , telling the press over the weekend that it's "not about Trump," despite mentioning Trump's name for months leading up to Election Day.

The Democrat made the "not about Trump" comment at an event in Virginia Beach Saturday.

McAuliffe, who served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, has mentioned Trump a few times along the way, as media observers pointed out. For instance, he has routinely accused Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin of being a "Trump wannabe," tying him to 45 on both the campaign trail and in the media.

McAuliffe's Trump comparisons also caught the attention of CNN's Dana Bash, who in a recent interview jokingly told the Democrat she would take a sip every time he mentioned the former president's name.

"You mentioned Donald Trump. I'm glad I have two cups here so I can keep drinking when you mention Donald Trump's name," Bash quipped.

Christian Martinez, the rapid response director for Youngkin, used the clip to reiterate the campaign's point that McAuliffe "only ever talks about one thing … Donald Trump."

A recent Fox News poll showed Youngkin surpassing McAuliffe with 53% of the vote to McAuliffe's 45%.

Supreme Court to hear case on New York's gun permit law

The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather.

The case the justices will hear Wednesday comes as gun violence has surged, and it could dramatically increase the number of people eligible to carry firearms as they go about their daily lives. The case centers on New York 's restrictive gun permit law and whether challengers to the law have a right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

Gun control groups say if a high court ruling requires states to drop restrictions, the result will be more violence. Gun rights groups, meanwhile, say the risk of a confrontation is precisely why they have a right to be armed for self-defense.

Gun rights advocates hope that the court with a 6-3 conservative majority is poised to side with them. They want the court to say the New York law is too restrictive, as are similar laws in other states. Gun control advocates acknowledge the court’s composition has them concerned about the outcome.

The court last issued major gun-rights decisions in 2008 and 2010. Those decisions established a nationwide right to keep a gun at home for self-defense. The question for the court now is whether there’s a similar Second Amendment right to carry a firearm in public.

The New York State Rifle & Pistol Association and two private citizens challenging the law have told the Supreme Court that it "makes it effectively impossible for an ordinary, law-abiding citizen to obtain a license to carry a handgun for self-defense."

Mark Levin on Sunday discussed an idealogy that has taken hold in classrooms across the country, denouncing the curriculum as little more than "racism and bigotry."

"Have you ever wondered why the Democrats don't denounce critical race theory? Critical race theory is critical racism theory," the host said on "Life, Liberty & Levin." "You see how this has spread like poison through our colleges and universities, through our body politic, and now in your elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools."

