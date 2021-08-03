Biden anti-semitism envoy once lashed out at Omar, labeled her 'textbook example'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Biden nominee for US anti-Semitism envoy blasted Ilhan Omar comment as 'textbook' example

President Biden’s nominee to serve as U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism once blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar’s controversial statements criticizing Israel.

Deborah Lipstadt, a Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University, was nominated Friday to the anti-Semitism role, which carries the rank of ambassador.

In March 2019, Lipstadt waded into the debate surrounding Omar at the time after the Minnesota Democrat criticized pro-Israel Americans as having "allegiance to a foreign country," The Washington Free Beacon reported Friday.

Omar later reaffirmed her remarks, though she had previously apologized for other statements critics also deemed anti-Semitic.

Asked at the time if Omar’s comments were "textbook anti-Semitism," Lipstadt said, "Sadly, I believe it is. Dual loyalties is part of the textbook accusations against Jews. They are cosmopolitans, globalists, not loyal to their country or fellow citizens." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Psaki attacks Florida's DeSantis, governor's office fires back: 'Psaki is the one playing politics'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the Republican governor of choosing "politics" over "public health."

DeSantis, an outspoken opponent of coronavirus restrictions like state-level mask mandates, has been repeatedly floated as a potential 2024 challenger to President Biden.

During her daily press briefing Monday, Psaki said the Biden administration was "ready and available" to provide federal assistance, "whether that is Florida or any other part of the country," after the Sunshine State broke two coronavirus-related records over the weekend with the highest number of reported cases in a day and the highest number of hospitalizations per capita.

"Twenty percent of the cases we're seeing are in Florida," Psaki said.

"There are steps and precautions that can be taken," she continued, "including encouraging people to get vaccinated, encouraging people to wear masks, including allowing schools to mandate masks and allowing kids to wear masks, which is not the current state of play in Florida." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Dem strategist’s tweet about Lindsey Graham’s COVID diagnosis panned

Kate Coyne-McCoy, the chief strategist of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, faced swift criticism late Monday over a tweet about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Republican from South Carolina—who had been fully vaccinated—announced earlier in the day that he came down with flu-like symptoms on Sunday. He said he was diagnosed with the virus on Monday by the House physician. His symptoms are mild and he said he will be quarantining for 10 days.

Coyne-McCoy took to Twitter and posted, "It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #COVIDISNOTOVER #LINDSEYGRAHAM," she posted.

Even at a time when the political divide in the country seems like it could not get any deeper, posts hinting at the death of a political opponent seem to cross an imaginary line of civility. But individuals who tweet out these posts have often weighed the risks and have determined that they play to their base.

The Rhode Island Democrats and Coyne-McCoy did not immediately respond to after-hours emails from Fox News. The tweet was initially screengrabbed by a reporter from the Free Beacon. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson discussed the latest, ever-changing COVID-19 guidance from the White House and how at the beginning of the Biden administration, officials said the previous administration was incompetent.



The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said since the severity of the Delta variant has emerged, "…the administration immediately re-implemented indoor mask mandates, even for people who’ve been fully vaccinated."

"It was just about a week ago," Carlson continued, "that Rochelle Walensky of the CDC did her best to terrify all of us over the new Indian strain of COVID. Walensky described the so-called "Delta Variant" as, quote, "one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of, and that I have seen in my 20-year career."

