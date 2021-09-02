Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Biden's stranding of Americans in Afghanistan leaves WH official 'appalled and literally horrified': report

A White House official claimed to be "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals.

The official told Politico about being stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies its power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.

"I am absolutely appalled and literally horrified we left Americans there," the official said. "It was a hostage rescue of thousands of Americans in the guise of an NEO [noncombatant evacuation operations], and we have failed that no-fail mission."

Another administration official told Politico about not considering the mission to be accomplished if Americans were abandoned in Afghanistan. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Mark Levin: How many Anne Franks are in Afghanistan?

The Afghan people left behind are fighting to survive much like Jewish victims in Nazi Germany, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin asserted Wednesday on "Hannity."

"How many Anne Franks are there tonight in Afghanistan?" he asked. "How many Anne Franks are hiding in cellars all across the country today? I want to talk about the people left behind, not the 124,000 who’ve been evacuated to safety. I want to talk about the millions who now have had genocide unleashed upon them."

Levin pointed out that the Afghans were living "mostly in peace" and safety before Joe Biden’s presidency with a "minimal American military footprint."

Levin hit out against who he called "propagandists" in the administration including press secretaries Jen Psaki of the White House, Adm. John Kirby of the Pentagon, State Department spokesman Ned Price as well as generals who he blasted for leaving American citizens in Afghanistan. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Calif. teacher who removed US flag, suggested students pledge allegiance to pride flag, removed from classroom

A California teacher who went viral after bragging in a TikTok video that she had taken down the American flag in her classroom because it made her feel "uncomfortable" and suggested that her students should say the Pledge of Allegiance to a rainbow flag has been removed from her classroom.

"She has been removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave, as our investigation continues," Newport Mesa Schools spokeswoman Annette Franco confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

The teacher was identified as Kristin Pitzen of Newport Mesa Schools in Orange County.

The video, which was inaccessible on TikTok on Wednesday but has been preserved by the Twitter account @libsoftiktok, lasts just under a minute and shows Pitzen telling a quick story about how the pledge works in her classroom.

"OK, so during third period, we have announcements and they do the Pledge of Allegiance," she says in the video. "I always tell my class, stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, don’t have to say the words."

Then she whispers that she took down the American flag in her room because "it made me uncomfortable." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Supreme Court votes to leave Texas abortion law in place; Roberts sides with liberals

- Wisconsin man, 23, spun 'web of lies' after killing, dismembering his parents, authorities say

- North Carolina high school shooting leaves 1 student dead; suspect in custody

- Lafourche Parish reeling from Hurricane Ida but resilient: 'It's been a struggle but we're doing OK'

- Chicago sees homicide spike in August amid ‘difficult days’ for police department

- Cincinnati hospital poll on COVID vaccine shows a third of nurses would quit rather than be forced to take it

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Rick Scott blasts Kodak's apology to China for Xinjiang photos, claims it ‘empowers’ Beijing's 'abuses

- Illinois woman busted on Hawaii trip for fake COVID-19 card

- Elon Musk Jeff Bezos feud gets uglier

- Apple to allow media apps to link to own websites for payment options

- US FDA seeks new warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and AbbVie

- California delivering second stimulus check payments starting this week

SOME PARTING WORDS

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller says the Biden administration's handling of the relocation of Afghan refugees to the U.S. has resembled a case of "bait and switch."

"Joe Biden callously played on America’s sympathies for a small core of Afghans who worked closely in difficult conditions with American troops – left all those people nearly in Afghanistan – and then in their stead brought over 100,000 randomly selected Afghan nationals," Miller said Wednesday night on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "and he is not bringing them to the United States through any lawful process or through any lawful vetting channels."

