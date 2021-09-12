Biden’s ‘reckless withdrawal’ from Afghanistan sets up ‘path to another 9/11’: Rep. Waltz

President Biden’s recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan will pave a "path to another 9/11," U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz said on Sunday.

Waltz, R-Fla., the first Green Beret to serve in Congress, told "Sunday Morning Futures" anchor Maria Bartiromo that the Biden administration’s "reckless" pullout will result in the next generation of Americans returning to Afghanistan to deal with the rise of Al Qaeda.

CIA PSYCHOLOGIST WHO INTERROGATED 9/11 MASTERMIND SAYS AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL ‘PUTS US MORE AT RISK’

"We are on a road to future attacks," Waltz said, adding that the world will see "Al Qaeda 3.0" within the next year.

He slammed Biden for taking out all U.S. troops, diplomats, and intelligence capabilities, and for leaving Americans behind after the Taliban swept through the country.

Waltz said that if Americans have to return to Afghanistan in the future, they will be at an immediate disadvantage after abandoning Bagram Airfield and having no bases or local allies, and will also have to deal with the American military equipment that the Taliban now possesses.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, also appeared on the program, saying that there appeared to have been "no plan from the beginning" regarding the withdrawal, after video footage surfaced of the Taliban showing off a cache of American weapons and pallets of cash that were left behind.

"As Mike said, they are the most heavily armed terrorist organization in the world now," McCaul said.

McCaul further said that there appeared to be no plan to set up any intelligence capabilities in the region following the U.S. withdrawal.

"We are dark in Afghanistan and we are also dark when it comes to Russia, China and Iran," he said.

Waltz agreed with his colleague, saying that America is now "blind in the region" and that no country in the region has agreed to allow U.S. counter-terrorism forces to base around Afghanistan.

"We are in a horrible position and it’s all of our own making," Waltz said. "This is of Biden’s own making and it’s a strategic blunder of historic, historic proportions."