Biden admin's Afghanistan pullout plan a potential disaster, Mike Pompeo says

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called out the Biden administration Thursday for what he described as poor planning and poor execution of a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying it may lead to Taliban insurgents gaining control of Kabul, the capital city, within the next three months.

Pompeo, who helped plan and execute the Trump administration's shift toward withdrawing troops from the country after 20 years there, told Fox News' "The Story" that he and former President Trump made sure there were multiple, enforceable "models of deterrence" that would prevent the potential disaster that may await the current White House.

"[It] looks like they have not been able to execute this," he said. "Strategy depends on planning and execution. Looks like there's a bit of panic. I hope that they have the right number of folks and get them there quickly. I hope we can protect Americans in the way the Trump administration had every intention of doing."



FDA green-lights COVID-19 booster vaccine for some patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to authorize a booster shot for some immunocompromised patients.

HIV and cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and those taking immunosuppressant drugs comprise about 2.7% of the U.S. adult population.



Growing evidence suggested select immunocompromised patients mount a diminished protective immune response, even after two doses of vaccine.

Research published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine said that 120 organ transplant recipients who received a third dose of Moderna's vaccine showed a substantial boost in neutralizing antibodies and T-cell counts, compared to a group receiving saline placebo.

The FDA statement, released Thursday night, said the specific individuals impacted were "solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromised."

Other fully vaccinated individuals do not need an additional vaccine dose right now, the statement said.



Inflation pressure 'never seen before' across entire food chain: former Heinz CEO

Former Heinz CEO Bill Johnson told Fox Business' "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Thursday he was "very" worried about inflation.

"We're seeing pressures that we've never seen before, even across the entire food chain," Johnson said.

Inflation is having a "huge impact" on "simple things, like container costs coming out of Europe or China," he added.

Meanwhile, he added, costs have increased for freight and fuel, "which everyone just sees as a gasoline price, but ultimately dictates the price we pay for packaging -- particularly plastic packaging."

Johnson made the comments one day after the Labor Department reported that its consumer price index rose 5.4% year over year in July, matching the prior month's gain as the fastest since August 2008.

Prices increased 0.5% last month, slowing from June’s 0.9% increase. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 0.5% gain.

The department said prices for shelter, food, energy as well as new and used vehicles all increased in July. The energy index rose 1.6%, buoyed by a 2.4% gain in gasoline prices. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says a recent screw-up on COVID numbers for his state from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was caused by "a standard data entry."

"They took three days worth of data, put it over two – and obviously made it look like it was a massive increase," the Republican said during an appearance on Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

DeSantis said he didn’t know what had happened or how it happened or what the motivation was, but "The White House, they’re more concerned about trying to attack me than actually dealing with the problems of the country."



"I don’t see them dealing with the border crisis," he added, "I don’t see them dealing with inflation. Obviously, energy prices are out of control but yet they have this obsession with Florida."

