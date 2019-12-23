North Carolina woman says catfish smashed her car's windshield

Drivers will take extra caution in one North Carolina town as a new road hazard - besides the usual deer, skunk, dogs and cats - have been added to the list of critters to be on the lookout for – flying catfish, according to reports.

Rhesa Walston, who lives in the eastern portion of the Tar Heel State, posted on Facebook that she was driving home Wednesday night when a large bird carrying the fish dropped it onto her car in Washington, N.C., at about 5 p.m., McClatchy News reported.



Walston said she saw a bird – which she believed to be a hawk – carrying the catfish and thought to herself it was quite a big fish for the bird to be carrying, KSAZ/FOX10.



The next thing she knew, the hawk dropped the fish and smashed her windshield, the TV station reported.

Walston’s cousin and her cousin’s husband saw her as they were driving by and pulled over to help find the fish.

Her post has now gone viral as 133,000 people have shared it and more than 13,000 people offered comments, McClatchy reported.