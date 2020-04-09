Beverly Hills orders residents to wear face covering even for walks through neighborhood

BEVERLY HILLS-- The City of Beverly Hills issued an order Thursday requiring residents to wear a face-covering every time they leave their home – even for a walk through their neighborhood - in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report.

The mandate, which goes into effect Friday evening, goes even farther than the order by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, which requires face masks while inside essential businesses, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“We believe this action will help to protect and ultimately save lives,” Mayor Lester Friedman said in a news release. “While we continue to ask our community members to remain at home, those who do go outside and the people they encounter will be safer.”

The covering can be anything from a scarf or bandana to a cloth mask. Medical masks are to be reserved for healthcare professionals.

Drivers don’t need to wear face coverings under the order unless they lower their windows, The Times reported.

Miami-Dade County also issued an order that goes into effect Thursday at midnight requiring fae masks inside essential businesses, according to WTVJ-TV.