Beverly Hills closing Rodeo Drive on Election Day for public safety

Beverly Hills’ designer shopping destination Rodeo Drive will be closed to the public on Election Day for security purposes, the city’s police chief has said.

“As Election Day approaches and with the potential of increased demonstration and protest activity across the region, the city is taking a proactive approach to ensure a safe community for residents, businesses and visitors,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti stated in a video announcement posted to Twitter on Monday.

Rivetti said Rodeo Drive, home to designer stores such as Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton, will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles on Nov. 3 and 4.

DRONE FOOTAGE SHOWS A VIRTUALLY EMPTY RODEO DRIVE IN BEVERLY HILLS

High-end shopping destinations like Rodeo Drive, Fifth Avenue in New York City and Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue have been targets for protests this year following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.

Black Lives Matter activists and President Donald Trump supporters have since held peaceful protests in Beverly Hills.