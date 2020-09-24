Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Beta’s remnants dump heavy rain over parts of the South, up into the mid-Atlantic

Beta made landfall as a tropical storm in Texas late Monday night

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Heavy rain will continue to be a threat as remnants of Beta hover over parts of the South, up into the mid-Atlantic, the next few days.

A satellite image tweeted by the National Weather Service Raleigh on Wednesday evening showed the remnants of tropical storm Beta dumping rain over the southern U.S.

BETA FLOODS HOUSTON AS OVER 500K GALLONS OF WASTEWATER SPILL, BODY OF MISSING FISHERMAN FOUND

Rainfall forecast from Beta's remnants.

Rainfall forecast from Beta's remnants. (Fox News)

Beta made landfall as a tropical storm in Texas late Monday night but was later downgraded to a tropical depression.

Even though we’re still technically into the busiest time during hurricane season, we have a break in the Atlantic with nothing impacting the U.S. for the next few days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Large wildfires across the Western U.S.

Large wildfires across the Western U.S. (Fox News)

The Northwest will get some much needed moisture moving into the region, however, the rest of the West remains dry and hot. Fire weather is elevated to critical over the Northern High Plains into the Rockies and smoke from the fires is still causing poor air quality for many areas across the region.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Trending in US