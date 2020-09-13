Bernie Kerik says DOJ must put an end to BLM, Antifa: ‘This is an anti-government movement’

The U.S. Justice Department must stop the nationwide unrest caused by the Black Lives Matter movement, former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“Bottom line is, this has to stop,” he said. “The Justice Department has to go after Black Lives Matter, after Antifa and put an end to this.”

The anti-police movement is only worsening in some cities as two deputies were shot in California and protests raged in New York City over the weekend, shutting down the George Washington Bridge. Kerik said city and state officials must step in and re-administer law and order.

“Every one of them are responsible for allowing this stuff to happen,” he said. “Blocking vehicular traffic, pedestrian traffic is a crime. Resisting arrest is a crime. Obstructing justice is a crime. Assault on cops is a crime. Every single person on that bridge should have been arrested. Period.”

Kerik drew a parallel from today’s movement to those of the 1970s and 1980s -- mentioning groups like the Black Liberation Army and Black Panther Party – where the same leaders responsible for assassinating almost two dozen police officers over 10 years are still involved now.

And a majority of the American public and organizations that are pushing to elevate BLM must be educated on the reality, Kerik added.

“I think you have to educate the American public because they're stupid,” he said. “They have no conception of what the organization stands for. They have no conception of who the leaders are, how they were inspired, what they believe. They have no idea. So the bottom line is you have to educate the American public on what reality is.”

“This is an anti-government, anti-police Marxist movement that people are supporting because they're ignorant,” he said.