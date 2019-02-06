Ben Shapiro refuses to speak at Christian college after it initially spurned him

After receiving significant backlash for canceling a speech from conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, Grand Canyon University decided to reverse its decision with one major caveat: Young America's Foundation (YAF), the organization through which Shapiro speaks, cannot be involved.

"The university is extending an official invitation directly to Mr. Shapiro and his organization in conjunction with the GCU YAF chapter students to organize an event where he would come to campus and present to interested students," GCU spokesman, Bob Romantic, said in a statement Tuesday, adding, "GCU’s administration is not interested in working with YAF’s national office as a result of its continued disparagement of the university, the false and misleading statements it has made, and its expressed strategy to use media pressure to achieve its goals."

As a result of kicking YAF out of the conversation, the Daily Wire editor-in-chief and host of The Ben Shapiro Show declined the offer in a tweet.

"I have worked with YAF and YAF students for years," Shapiro wrote Wednesday. "I will not go around the hard-working, dedicated YAF students at GCU; I'll go to GCU when YAF brings me to GCU."

The Christian university's administration went back and forth with YAF in a "contentious" days-long process.

GCU says it initially denied Shapiro Thursday because "a number of students on campus expressed their concern that this speaker would bring a feeling of divisiveness to the campus based on some of his previous speaking appearances."

But after receiving backlash, the school met with YAF spokesman, Spencer Brown, and students in the school's YAF chapter Monday, but because they couldn't agree on a joint statement Tuesday, they decided to boot out YAF from the process.

"GCU administrators claim to support conservatives, but at every turn, they have attempted to shame, bully, and intimidate the young people working hard to bring Ben Shapiro to campus," Brown said in a statement Wednesday.

The school reiterated that the decision had nothing to do with Shapiro's ideology, which aligns with the "openly avowed conservative institution."

GCU added: "This conservative dialogue will continue on campus whether Mr. Shapiro decides to accept our invitation or not."

