Ben Shapiro received 'serious' death threats; 1 arrested: report

A man was arrested in Washington on Wednesday after reportedly making death threats against conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro told Fox News he couldn't comment on pending legal proceedings but confirmed the situation, as reported by TMZ, on Twitter, thanking law enforcement "for their quick and hard work here."

The suspect reportedly threatened both Shapiro and his family. Sources told the outlet the threats were "extremely serious."

Shapiro, who currently serves as editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire and hosted an election show on Fox News last year, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department related to the threats, according to TMZ.

The agency, along with the FBI, reportedly created a joint task force to search for the suspect.

The 35-year-old author made light of the situation online, tweeting about the photo TMZ chose to publish of him. He appeared to be donning a Minnesota Twins hat, which he called "slightly humiliating, however. #whitesox forever!"

He followed up: "(For the record, I own all of the MLB hats, and I switch them out when I travel.)"