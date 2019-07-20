Ben Kinchlow, longtime co-host of ‘The 700 Club,’ Air Force vet, dies at 82

Ben Kinchlow, the longtime co-host of “The 700 Club” who oversaw the show’s humanitarian relief agency, Operation Blessing, has died, the Christian Broadcasting Network announced this week. He was 82.

Kinchlow died Thursday, according to the Virginia-based network, but no cause of death was disclosed.

The U.S. Air Force veteran appeared on the daily CBN program alongside Pat Robertson, the 89-year-old founder of CBN, who remains with the show. No statement from Robertson was immediately available.

One day earlier, a message appeared on Kinchlow’s Facebook page, asking for prayers from his followers.

According to the network, Kinchlow’s duties at CBN also included hosting and producing radio and televisions programs, such as “Straight Talk” and “Taking It to the Streets.”

As years went by he came to realize the impact of his work with CBN.

“People will share how as children they watched the show with their parents and now they are in ministry,” he said, according to the network. “From the healings to the miracles, to the outreaches, ‘The 700 Club’ has impacted so many lives; it is hard to separate one experience from the other. It is all a part of CBN.”

His work for the network took him around the globe, including trips to the Middle East, Africa, South America and Europe, the network said.

But Kinchlow said he appreciated the advantages that came with being an American.

“I’m not sure that people are aware of the privilege of living in America,” he once said, according to the network. “We are able to live here with biblical principles. If we forget that, we are in danger of losing our freedom here in America.”

After two decades with the Virginia Beach, Va.-based company, Kinchlow decided to leave CBN in 1996 to launch an independent ministry.