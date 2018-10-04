Bedbugs prompt police, fire response at city council meeting in Gary, Ind.

Bedbugs on a spectator caused a spectacle Tuesday.

Police and firefighters were called to an Indiana city council meeting when a man carrying bedbugs attended, prompting fire officials to wrap the seats in red plastic, reports said.

The spectator was "all covered with them," Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Ind., told the Chicago Tribune. Gary is about 30 miles east of Chicago.

The man was removed from the council chambers, the report said.

"Your health is at risk," officials told reporters, according to the Tribune.

Firefighters removed the two rows of seats, after people were cleared from the pew.

About 20 spectators watched as the seats were wrapped in large sheets of red plastic and removed from City Hall, the report said.

“You’re seeing our firefighters in action today," Freeman-Wilson told the onlookers.

