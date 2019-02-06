Bed bugs falling off lawyer's clothing forces Oklahoma courthouse to close

A courthouse in Oklahoma was forced to shutter its doors Monday when a group of unwanted visitors snuck inside -- on a lawyer's jacket.

The Rogers County Courthouse said in a Facebook post it had to close its Claremore facility at noon because of a "confirmed case of bed bugs."

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told KJRH-TV that the unidentified lawyer came up to a third-floor courtroom with bugs falling out of his clothing.

"I was told the individual that had them also shook his jacket over the prosecutors' files," he told the television station.

Officials then held a meeting and decided to close the building in order for an exterminating company to get rid of the bugs. Rogers County Commissioner Steve Hendrix told FOX23 there was no "infestation," and said the courthouse was closed only as a precaution.

"We didn't feel comfortable with the workers having to stay here the rest of the day and not know what the situation was," he said.

Officials also asked anyone who believed they may have been exposed to the bed bugs to take appropriate action by following guidelines listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

"Hard to imagine someone doesn't know, you know, that some bed bugs are crawling all over them, certainly in abundance," Walton said.

The courthouse reopened Tuesday at 8 a.m.