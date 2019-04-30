Bear cubs rescued by Arizona trooper after mother killed in car crash

Three bear cubs were rescued by a trooper in Arizona on Monday after their mother was killed in a car crash, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post the crash happened along State Route 77 at Dudleyville, located in the southern part of the state.

"When our trooper arrived, he found the mother bear deceased from the crash, but located three cubs nearby," the agency said. "With the help of Hayden Police Department (HPD)Officers and a citizen, two of the cubs were loaded into the back of the trooper’s patrol car."

The third cub was eventually captured after an officer from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

All three cubs were eventually turned over to the agency and were transported to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale to rehabilitation and potential release back into the wild.

"They're only 4 months old, so they're pretty helpless right now," James O'Brien with the SWCC told 3TV/CBS5.