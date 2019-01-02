$130G a year for new innkeepers at Historic Bay Area lighthouse

It's good work if you can get it.

A historic lighthouse turned bed and breakfast situated on a Bay Area island will pay $130,000 for new innkeepers, The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The East Brother Light Station sits on a small island in the middle of the San Pablo Bay and now operates as an inn, the report said. Current operators Che Rodgers and Jillian Meeker will be passing on the responsibilities to a new couple, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Applicants would need to keep the place running and ferry guests to the 0.7-acre outpost on the water, the paper reported. The position would start in mid-April of this year.

The 1874 lighthouse is a five-room inn and is open four days a week, according to a press release from the not-for-profit that operates the location.

Click here for more from The San Francisco Chronicle.