Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Bay Area couple accused of running multi-million dollar ‘brothel’ from apartment: report

The couple is accused of using several apartments in the complex

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Bay Area couple is accused of trafficking women from overseas and operating a "brothel" in Milpitas located in a complex where units can fetch $5,000-a-month for rent, according to reports.

SFGate.com reported that David Davies, 57, and Larong Hu, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with crimes tied to human trafficking. The report said six women were rescued and authorities said they recovered about $2 million. The suspects are accused of using websites to lure men. 

Patrick Vanier, the district attorney from Santa Clara, told NBC Bay Area that these women would have their passports stripped and be forced to have sex with between 10 and 15 men a day. The arrests were the result of a two-year investigation.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They come in, in half-hour intervals," he said. The couple is accused of using several apartments in the complex.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money