Bay Area couple accused of running multi-million dollar ‘brothel’ from apartment: report

A Bay Area couple is accused of trafficking women from overseas and operating a "brothel" in Milpitas located in a complex where units can fetch $5,000-a-month for rent, according to reports.

SFGate.com reported that David Davies, 57, and Larong Hu, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with crimes tied to human trafficking. The report said six women were rescued and authorities said they recovered about $2 million. The suspects are accused of using websites to lure men.

Patrick Vanier, the district attorney from Santa Clara, told NBC Bay Area that these women would have their passports stripped and be forced to have sex with between 10 and 15 men a day. The arrests were the result of a two-year investigation.

"They come in, in half-hour intervals," he said. The couple is accused of using several apartments in the complex.