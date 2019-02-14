Bat-wielding man's attack on New York woman in front yard captured on video, police say

New York cops hunting a bat-wielding man who attacked a woman in the front yard of her New York home in November released video Thursday of the frightening encounter.

The stranger launched the attack outside the Wyandanch home around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2018, Suffolk County police said. Surveillance video released by police captured the man, appearing to wear dark clothing and a hat, walking up the driveway with a baseball bat in his hand.

He appears to raise the bat and take a swing before the video cuts off.

OHIO JUDGE TELLS POLICE 'I AM SO INTOXICATED' AFTER ARREST FOR SUSPECTED DRUNKEN DRIVING, VIDEO SHOWS

Police did not release information on the woman’s condition or details on why she was outside at the time.

Police are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.