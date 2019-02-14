Expand / Collapse search
Bat-wielding man's attack on New York woman in front yard captured on video, police say

Katherine Lam
Police are looking for a bat-wielding man who attacked a woman on Long Island.

New York cops hunting a bat-wielding man who attacked a woman in the front yard of her New York home in November released video Thursday of the frightening encounter.

The stranger launched the attack outside the Wyandanch home around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2018, Suffolk County police said. Surveillance video released by police captured the man, appearing to wear dark clothing and a hat, walking up the driveway with a baseball bat in his hand.

He appears to raise the bat and take a swing before the video cuts off.

Police did not release information on the woman’s condition or details on why she was outside at the time.

Police are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

