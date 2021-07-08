Baseball coach shot dead driving on highway after possible road rage incident

A youth baseball coach was killed in an apparent road rage shooting when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the coach as he drove with his kid on a Minnesota highway, police and reports said.

After the bullet hit Jay Boughton on Tuesday night, his car lost control and veered off Highway 169 in Plymouth – crashing through a chain-link fence and hitting trees before slamming into parked cars at an apartment parking lot, KSTP reported.

His son, whom he’d been driving back from a team game, gave his dying father CPR until an ambulance arrived, the station stated.

MINNEAPOLIS TEEN WHO RECORDED GEORGE FLOYD VIDEO SAYS UNCLE KILLED CRASHDURING POLICE PURSUIT

The shooter is still at large, Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I just have to say this was one of the most tragic events that I have witnessed in my 20 years of policing," Fadden said as his voice broke and he choked back tears.

"It was really truly a senseless act that resulted in the loss of a human life. And our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and those affected by this horrible event."

Police said a "traffic altercation" broke out between Boughton and another driver at around 10 p.m. as their vehicles traveled side-by-side. But they didn’t offer details on the lead-up to the shooting.

Authorities are now asking the public’s help in identifying the other vehicle that fled the scene. Surveillance snapshots released by police show a light-colored SUV that may be a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban, and a press release said the vehicle could have damage on its rear bumper.

Boughton was an assistant coach for the last three years with the under 15UAAA team in the league for which his son played, the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, KARE 11 reported. All of the remaining 15UAAA games this season have been canceled, according to the station.

"Jay’s death is a tragedy, and we all need to take time to reflect on this loss, and to mourn the passing of a dear member," the association told parents in an email, cited by KSTP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boughton’s friend Tim Browne called him a "great dad" who’d do anything for the kids in the community.

"His presence in their lives and constant words of encouragement meant the world to the kids," Browne said in a statement to the station.

The baseball association didn’t respond to an email from The Post on Wednesday evening.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.