Barry Morphew: Court docs reveal issues with GPS monitor, daughter's 'social relationship' with probation rep

New court documents reveal problems with Barry Morphew's GPS monitoring following his release from a Colorado jail last month, as well as a prosecutor's request to modify bond conditions to keep him away from the neighbors who dialed 911 last Mother's Day to report that his wife, Suzanne Morphew, was missing.

The first court document filed on Sept. 20 – the same day Barry Morphew posted a $505,00 cash bond and was seen walking out of the Chaffee County jail with his two daughters – was signed by Judge Patrick Murphy. Despite previously being told that GPS monitoring was unavailable for Barry Morphew, the court has spoken with a probation supervisor over the weekend who said that Intervention Inc., a private probation provider in the 11th district, can indeed provide a GPS monitor.

The intervention coordinator in Chaffee County has a "social relationship" with one of the Morphew children, according to the court document obtained by Fox 21 reporter Lauren Scharf, who read several documents out on her YouTube channel in a video shared Monday night.

The document says maintenance of the GPS unit will be through the Freemont County office of Intervention Inc. and monitoring will be through the Jefferson County office of Intervention Inc. In addition to traveling outside of Chaffee County to meet with his attorneys, Barry Morphew was permitted to also leave the county to service and maintain the GPS unit.

By the next morning, the executive director of Intervention Inc. wrote to inform the court that Barry Morphew had indeed reported to be fitted for a GPS monitor, but that GPS monitor was unable to pick up a GPS or cell signal in the area of the defendant’s home.

"Due to this lack of GPS and cell signal, the GPS monitor is unable to provide any communication, information or location points when the defendant reaches the area of his residence," the director says. "Due to the lack of communication and location points, Intervention is unable to provide the court with any battery or tamper alert information when the defendant is at or near his residence. Intervention respectfully requests further direction from the court on continued GPS monitoring requirements."

Later in the morning of Sept. 21, 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley also issued a filing with the court, asking the judge to modify Barry Morphew’s bond conditions in order to prevent him from residing at a vacant Airbnb property in the Monarch Estates subdivision in Maysville, Colorado. The residence is located hundreds of yards from a home formerly owned by Suzanne and Barry Morphew.

He's staying in the same neighborhood as the Ritters, a couple who were Barry and Suzanne Morphew's neighbors and had dialed 911 on May 10, 2020 – Mother's Day – requesting that the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office conduct a welfare check on Suzanne since she never returned from a bike ride. The couple, who might be witnesses in the trial, have requested that Barry Morphew stay away from them.

This comes after a woman who FBI investigators believe to be Barry Morphew's girlfriend was arrested for trespassing at the Puma Path property where the Morphews lived at the time of Suzanne's disappearance. Shoshona Darke was spotted by the current owners of the home on surveillance video allegedly removing a package from their doorstep. In her filing, Stanley points out that Barry Morphew currently pays rent at a residence in Salida, Colorado, which is near the courthouse, and also where Shoshona Darke lives.

In an unrelated matter, Darke is expected back in court Thursday for allegedly violating the terms of a restraining order. Morphew’s next court appearance is next week on Oct. 13. Barry Morphew is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body, in connection with the disappearance of Suzanne, whose body was never found.

Last month, a judge decided that there was enough evidence for him to stand trial.