Barnard College student, left for dead, stumbled through park for help before finding security guard: report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New York City Police revealed Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors’ final moments in which she was said to have tried to fight off her attackers before struggling up a flight of stairs in Morningside Park where she eventually found help.

New details surrounding the tragic death of Majors, 18, emerged Saturday morning after police testified in court the previous day on information provided by the 13-year-old boy who has since been charged with second-degree murder, first and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Majors was attacked in the park Wednesday evening at around 7 p.m.

The suspect told investigators that he witnessed two other teenagers in his group put the victim in a chokehold and remove items from her pockets but that’s when he said Majors began fighting back, biting one of the attackers on the finger.

The suspect told police that his friend “dropped a knife” while putting Majors in a chokehold, prompting him to pick it up hand it back to his friend before making a slashing motion at his throat.

People pause and place a candle at a makeshift memorial for Tessa Majors inside the Barnard campus on Thursday.

He then claims he saw his friend stab Majors. She reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds to the face and body.

But newly revealed testimony, obtained by WNBC, showed that after the three teens left the park, Majors was still alive and looking for help.

The badly injured college student reportedly stumbled up the stairs after being left for dead and eventually found a security guard who called 911.

Law enforcement officers search Morningside Park along Manhattan's Upper West Side, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in New York. 

Her efforts, however, could not save her and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still trying to piece together the circumstance surrounding Majors’ death. Another teen is currently in detention and being questioned by police while a third is being “actively sought.”

They are all said to be between 13 and 14-years-old. Fox News has not identified any of the suspects.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips, Marta Dhanis and Courtney Crawford contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.