Barefoot hiker killed in fall at scenic Arizona red rock canyon

Deputies recovered the body of a barefoot hiker killed in an apparent 100-foot fall in a red rock Arizona canyon.

The accident happened in Sedona’s scenic Boynton Canyon.

NEW HAMPSHIRE HIKER SURVIVES 200-FOOT FALL WHILE DESCENDING MOUNT WASHINGTON

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said the body of Jordan Brashears, 29, of Seattle, was found Oct. 9, a day after two other hikers reported him missing.

"Deputies indicated that Jordan appeared to have fallen about 100 [feet] from where he landed and was found," sheriff officials said. "Although not able to determine exactly how he got there, deputies believe he hiked away from his two companions and around the corner from the last place seen intending to climb one or two ledges/levels higher and fell from the edge."

BRITISH HIKER, 80, MISSING FOR THREE DAYS, SHOWS UP AT OWN PRESS CONFERENCE

They ruled out suicide or foul play in the death.

A photo posted on his Instagram account on Oct. 7 appears to show him standing on the ledge of Cathedral Rock in Sedona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The photo caption says, "Cathedral Rock... the vortex has spoken."