Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked, robbed in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer was attacked and robbed of her cell phone Monday while in Northern California, according to a Twitter post from her account.

Boxer, a Democrat from California, was in Oakland's Jack London Square neighborhood when someone pushed her in the back and took her phone, according to the tweet.

"Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland," the social media post reads. "The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."

The statement posted to Boxer’s Twitter account said she is "thankful that she was not seriously injured."

The Oakland Police Department said the robbery occurred at 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 3rd Street. It declined to confirm whether Boxer was the victim.

"The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle," the police said in a statement.

The department's robbery section is investigating the incident. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Boxer, 80, served in the U.S. Senate from 1993 to 2017. She was succeeded by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris after she chose not to seek re-election.

Before serving in the Senate, Boxer served for a decade in the House of Representatives.