Banner planes troll NJ, Pennsylvania governors over beach reopenings: report

Banner planes – usually used on the Jersey Shore during the summer to advertise drink specials, pizza deals or local businesses – took a political tilt in the Wildwoods on Sunday, mocking the governors of New Jersey and Pennsylvania over their stance on beach reopenings, a report said Sunday.

Gov. Phil Murphy was cited by a banner saying, “Murphy’s mom voted for Guadagno,” NJ Advance Media reported. Murphy ran against Chris Christie’s Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in 2017. Another banner lampooned Pennsylvania’s governor, saying, "Tom Wolf likes to color” - an apparent reference to his color-coded reopening plan. Wolf and Murphy disagree over the opening of beaches in New Jersey and Maryland.

An employee at Paramount Air Service, an aerial advertising company, confirmed to NJ Advance Media the two signs were paid for by a client to fly along the coast, but would not disclose more information.

Additional banners were flown further north, in Sea Isle City, the report said. Those signs said, "Resist Murphy,” and “Wolf is the Nerd King.”

A few businesses have garnered media attention for opening before New Jersey restrictions were lifted by the state, NJ Advance Media reported, and on Monday, a rally in Point Pleasant Beach will call for businesses deemed nonessential to reopen.