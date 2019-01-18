Bank robber demanded '20,000 big bills' in note: police

An Illinois man intent on making some quick cash walked into a Chicago bank on Wednesday afternoon and demanded “20,000 big bills.” He had to settle for 385.

The young banker approached by the robber, who claimed to have a bomb and gun with him, referred the man to a teller, who handed over $9,300 – 80 fives, 90 tens, 150 twenties, 30 fifties and 35 in hundreds, Chicago Tribune reported.

The robber stuffed the cash down his pants and walked out of the bank. He hailed a cab and high-tailed it from the scene.

However, he didn’t get very far.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICERS ACQUITTED OF TRYING TO COVER UP DEATH OF LAQUAN MCDONALD

A witness who caught the whole exchange spotted him getting into the taxi and called the police.

The cab made it less than a mile before a police commander, who was in the area, pulled it over.

Major N. McCoy was arrested and charged with bank robbery after Commander Daniel O’Shea found bundles of cash in the suspect's left pant leg, officials said.

He is also suspected of robbing other Chase bank branches on Monday and Tuesday, the newspaper reportedly. He is also currently on parole for a 2014 residential burglary conviction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I applaud him and I’m incredibly proud of what he did,” Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said about O’Shea’s actions. “Just because you become a commander doesn’t mean you stop being the police. And I think he displayed that yesterday just like Cmdr. Paul Bauer did roughly a year ago.”

O’Shea replaced Bauer, 53, who was shot and killed in February 2018 when he approached a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect.