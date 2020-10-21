'Band of Brothers' veteran Bill Wingett laid to rest Oregon

One of the last remaining members of the Army’s famed Easy Company, which was recounted in the book and TV miniseries “Band of Brothers,” was laid to rest Tuesday in Oregon.

Bill Wingett died earlier this month at an Oregon veterans home in Lebanon at the age of 98.

On Tuesday, he was buried with full military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, according to the Statesman Journal.

DONALD MALARKEY, WWII PARATROOPER PORTRAYED IN HBO'S 'BAND OF BROTHERS,' DEAD AT 96

During the service, the Oregon National Guard honored the veteran with the folding and presenting of the United States burial flag, a three-volley rifle salute and with the playing of taps, the outlet reported.

A machine gunner in Easy Company of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne, Wingett took part in one of the most epic battles in military history that came to be known as D-Day.

The 506th was also involved in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge, the outlet reported.

Wingett received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart with two oak leaf clusters during his service in World War II.

'BAND OF BROTHERS' INSPIRATION DIES AT AGE 92

The HBO miniseries "Band of Brothers" about the Easy Company that began airing in September 2001 was based on historian Stephen Ambrose’s 1992 book of the same name. The miniseries followed Easy Company from its training in Georgia in 1942 all the way to the war’s end in 1945. Its producers included actor Tom Hanks and Steve Spielberg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP