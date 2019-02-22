Baltimore sees 14 shooting victims in span of 24 hours

In a span of 24 hours, Baltimore was reeling from one of its most violent days in recent memory.

At least 14 people had been shot, including five of those who died from gunshot wounds in a series of shootings that began at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and ended at 3 a.m. Friday.

“It’s a very violent day,” Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said, according to CBS Baltimore. Harrison had just taken over as acting commissioner Feb. 11.

The first shooting occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when officers responding to reports of shots fired found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. Emergency responders on the scene later pronounced the man dead.

Less than two hours later, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim who walked into a Baltimore County hospital. The 37-year-old male had a gunshot wound to the neck and police said the man was in critical condition.

Just before 3 p.m., another walk-in shooting victim was reported at a nearby hospital. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The person told police he was shot by an unknown suspect and then drove himself to the hospital.

Forty minutes later, officers responded to a report of more walk-in shooting victims at a hospital. An adult male later succumbed to his injuries and a 27-year-old woman was treated for her wounds. Police believe both were victims of a shooting.

At about 6:15 p.m. police officers on patrol heard gunfire and went to investigate. Over the course of their investigation, they found five gunshot victims. One person died from their injuries. Just after 7:30 p.m., police discovered a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his body who later died at a hospital.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responding to gunfire found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. The man was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

Early Friday, police were investigating two more shootings. A 38-year-old man died after getting shot in the abdomen and a 55-year-old man was shot in the wrist in an apparent attempted robbery.

Thursday and Friday’s shootings were just a snapshot of the violence that has plagued the city. More than 300 people have been killed in the city each of the last four years, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Homicides have reportedly been up 10 percent year-over-year.

“People are tired of the violence,” Harrison said. “What happened today is totally unacceptable.”