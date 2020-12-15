Baltimore Popeyes security guard injured after suspect fires into restaurant

A security guard at a Popeyes in Baltimore suffered a graze wound after a suspect opened fire at the restaurant following an argument there, police say.

The incidents unfolded around 9 p.m. Sunday night, and as of Tuesday the shooter has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Police told WJZ the suspect first got into a dispute with the Popeyes security guard and spit in his face before leaving the area. The cause of the argument is unclear.

Investigators told the station the suspect then returned to the Popeyes in a car, circled the restaurant, and shot at it.

The gunfire reportedly shattered one of the windows of the restaurant.

First responders told WJZ that the guard -- a 35-year-old man -- suffered a graze wound after being struck by debris sent flying through the air.