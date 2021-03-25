Baltimore police find missing woman dead in water, last seen after birthday celebration

The body of a missing 26-year-old woman was found in the water in Baltimore Thursday afternoon, according to city police.

Tara Savannah Payne was last seen Monday night after a birthday celebration, and she vanished early Tuesday morning after separating from her friends.

Her car was found where she parked it, and her purse was found along a nearby street.

Baltimore police said in a statement: "At this time recovery efforts are still ongoing. Her remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of her death."

Baltimore City Police’s Marine Unit and the Natural Resources Police had been searching the water for her body.

Her family, including her father Jimmy Payne, a former firefighter, had been hoping for a different outcome.

"Everyone loves her. She loves everyone and everyone just wants her safe return and that’s what we’re hoping for," Payne told WJZ.

"Savannah is in love with the beach like I am," he added. "Her passion is the beach, being with her friends, being with her family. She loves Taco, the family dog, and she loves her brother."