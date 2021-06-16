Baltimore mass shooting leaves one dead, five injured in 'very brazen, very cowardly' act

A deadly mass shooting on a Baltimore street left one person dead and five others wounded Wednesday in what authorities called a "very brazen" and "very cowardly" act.

Officers found two victims in the 2100 block of West Lexington Street after reports of shots fired just before 2:30 p.m., Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters. The victims were taken to a hospital. Four other victims went to local hospitals separately.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead, Harrison said. The others were listed in serious to critical condition.

Harrison did not disclose any details about the victims but said bilingual officers who speak Spanish were being utilized for the investigation.

Authorities believe two of three suspects were walking up North Smallwood Street and began firing at the six victims, who were all together, when they reached the intersection of West Lexington Street.

Harrison called the shooting a "very brazen, very cowardly" act of shooting "indiscriminately" into a block. No motive was disclosed. The gunmen fled the area, possibly in a burgundy-colored car, officials said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the community needs to work together to combat gun violence involving young people.

"We also have to continue to impress upon everyone… to really lift up how we can be better and how we can be a place where we don't continuously allow people that we know to be so weak that they will shoot six people," he said. "That they be so weak, they're afraid that their basic little conflict that could have bruised their ego for some petty dispute can end in the loss of life."

Investigators were canvassing the area for the suspects and are asking the public to turn in any video evidence of the shooting to police.

The incident comes amid a series of mass shootings across the country. In Chicago, four people were killed and another four were wounded in a shooting inside a home.

A Texas high school student was arrested Monday in connection to a June 12 shooting in which one person died and 13 others were injured.