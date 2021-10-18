Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Teen, 16, charged in August killing of Baltimore girl, 15, police say

A motive for the killing was not disclosed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Baltimore teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the August killing of a 15-year-old girl, police said Monday. 

The unidentified 16-year-old male suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Ja’Nyi Weeden, the Baltimore Police Department said. 

He is charged with first-degree murder. 

CHICAGO SHOOTING: MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DEATH OF 7-YEAR-OLD SERENITY BROUGHTON

Ja’Nyi Weeden, 15, was killed Aug. 10. Her suspected killer was arrested last week, Balitmore police said Monday. 

Ja’Nyi Weeden, 15, was killed Aug. 10. Her suspected killer was arrested last week, Balitmore police said Monday.  (Baltimore Police Department )

Authorities did not say if he would be charged as an adult. 

Weeden was shot around 1 a.m. on Aug. 10. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Gelston Drive where they found her shot multiple times. 

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead later that day. 

Her death shocked the surrounding community, according to local reports. Mayor Brandon Scott reflected on her death days after she died. 

"Ja'Nyi's life was taken before she was able to fully reach her potential," he tweeted days after the killing. "There were too many people near by for no one to not know anything about who killed this young lady."

